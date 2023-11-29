Advertisement

Florida is still a frontrunner for the 2025 four-star receiver from Orlando (Fla.) Jones even after its struggles this season but others are making an impression as well. Florida State, Ohio State and Miami are the three to watch but the Gators have been a top school for a long time and he’s going to make a decision “that best fits me and my future.” “Florida is still Florida, and still one of my top schools regardless of the struggles they are having,” Brown said.

*****



The three-star Boston College commit from Danville (Va.) George Washington visited Louisville this past weekend and was blown away. But he is not ready to make a flip just yet, and he is letting things play out before making any further decisions. “Everything” about Louisville stood out to him and the environment completely blew him away, so the Cardinals are very much a possibility here. “Anything is possible,” Dixon said.

*****

The Longview (Texas) Pine Tree four-star defensive end has been committed to Texas A&M since July 2022 but he continues to show interest in Florida and was back in Gainesville last weekend for its game against Florida State. The Gators lost and they had a struggling season but that still won’t affect Evans’ final decision. The feeling is that Florida is making a much bigger impact in his recruitment than some think and the Gators could end up flipping him. “I don’t ride the highs and lows like some wishy-washy fans,” Evans said of Florida. “Either you’re in or you’re out. Loved what the Gators did this season.”

*****

Despite the loss to Florida State and Florida’s 5-7 season, the Gators remain one of the favorites for the 2025 high four-star offensive tackle from Lewisville, Texas. Fasusi “loved” what he saw in Gainesville over the weekend as Texas and Oklahoma remain the frontrunners but Florida, Oregon, Ohio State and USC remain on the list, too.

*****

With the coaching change at Oregon State, the three-star receiver from Prineville (Ore.) Crook County wants to let everything play out and see who is hired in Corvallis before making any further steps in his recruitment. Everything is “mad vague” right now so Freauff is closely watching what the Beavers will do, but other schools could be reaching out during this change.

*****

The 2026 safety from Milton, Fla., had an “eye-opening” visit to Alabama recently, so if the Crimson Tide offered they would definitely be one to watch. He’s also visited Florida twice this season and loved it, so a new secondary coach will be watched closely here and then Mississippi State - and its new coaching staff - will be important, too. Early on, those three stand out.

*****

Maybe no team can beat Alabama for the 2026 four-star defensive end from Huntsville (Ala.) Jemison who was at Auburn this past weekend and still says the Crimson Tide “would definitely be in my top group” with no mention of the Tigers. This could come down to Alabama and Georgia but the Tide definitely have his full attention at this point.

*****

Louisville “gained a lot of traction” with the 2025 four-star outside linebacker from Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy this past weekend, even in a losing effort to Kentucky. The atmosphere at Louisville surpassed any stadium he’s been to thus far, and the Cardinals are definitely moving up in his recruitment. LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, North Carolina and Penn State are also contenders.

*****

NC State is highly interested in the Louisburg (N.C.) Louisburg College defensive tackle, and Lambert loved the atmosphere and hospitality he was shown in Raleigh last weekend but he was also told that the Wolfpack are filled along the defensive line, so there isn’t a spot for him now. That could change in the coming weeks, so NC State is still a serious option, but right now Georgia Tech and Charlotte are the two standing out most.

*****

The message to the 2025 receiver from Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney was to not count Florida out despite the loss to Florida State and the struggles this season. It seems like McCorkle is believing in Florida because the word is the Gators are still the frontrunner in his recruitment.

*****

The Moreno Valley (Calif.) Rancho Verde running back committed to Boise State in late October but in recent weeks Nebraska has shown more interest and brought him out for a visit last weekend for its game against Iowa. An offer was expected but never came for Riley and while he’s not dismissing the Huskers his commitment to Boise State remains firm at this point.

*****

After being at Michigan over the weekend, Strayhorn sees the Wolverines as the new “big dogs” of the Big Ten, he loves how good of a coach Sherrone Moore is and that’s making them a major player early in his recruitment. The 2025 four-star offensive guard from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy also has Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Michigan State, Miami, Penn State, Florida, Ohio State, USC and Missouri high, but Michigan has definitely left a big impression.

*****

Florida was “pouring into” the four-star defensive end from Brenham (Texas) Blinn CC over the weekend and the Gators are definitely a major player now more than ever in Taylor’s recruitment. The message to Taylor was they not only like his game but also his character and energy and he could be a good addition to Florida’s locker room. Tennessee and Georgia are the other two to watch.

*****

Tennessee could be tough to beat for the 2025 four-star defensive end from Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth but Michigan definitely impressed Utley over the weekend. He was especially impressed by the “incredible” atmosphere and that the Wolverines have now beaten Ohio State three-straight times, he feels it’s their time to dominate the Big Ten. The Vols, Texas and Texas A&M are the others to watch.

*****