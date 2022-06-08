Recruiting notes as Huskers continue targeting Chicago
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
CHICAGO – Although I was unable to be there in-person for Nebraska’s first of two Friday Night Lights camps over the weekend, I did get the opportunity to check in with a group of the Huskers’ Chic...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news