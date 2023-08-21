Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:

>> 00:00 - Intro

>>01:25 - Bellevue West-Creighton Prep recap

>> 06:24 - Jayshawn Ross re-opens recruitment

>> 10:19 - How Nebraska football's documentaries help recruiting

>> 14:06 - What to watch for from Husker commits this fall

>> 18:12 - Predicting who wins Nebraska's Class-A title

Check out the full video podcast in the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

Discuss Nebraska's recruiting and more – and ask your question for the next episode of Recruiting Blitz – with other Husker fans on the Insider's Board.