Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

On this edition of Recruiting Blitz, they react to the commitments of 2024 OT Grant Brix, and 2025 WR CJ Simon, and discuss Nebraska football's early targets at the quarterback position from the transfer portal.

00:00 - Intro

00:55 - Final thoughts on landing Grant Brix

03:48 - Carlon Jones decommits from Nebraska

05:31 - Thoughts on Nebraska landing 2025 WR CJ Simon

07:57 - Early transfer QB targets for Nebraska

11:19 - What is Nebraska's NIL spending power in the portal?

14:49 - Which transfer QB is the best fit for Nebraska?

