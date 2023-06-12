News More News
ago football Edit

Recruiting Blitz: Three new commits, TE talent in Nebraska and visits

Staff
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:

>> Michael Burt receives Iowa offer, Minnesota offer, Illinois offer & Nebraska offer all on same day. What does that say about the talent in the midwest region at Tight End?

>> Mario Buford, Tyson Terry and Kamdyn Koch commitment reaction

>> Reaction to 2024 linebacker Derrick Brown Jr.'s offer

>> Stone Saunders was back on campus, where do the Huskers stand with him?

RELATED: Midwest Spotlght: Five QBs to watch | Recruiting Rundown: Flipping a recent FutureCast

The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

Discuss Nebraska's recruiting and more – and ask your question for the next episode of Recruiting Blitz – with other Husker fans on the Insider's Board.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}