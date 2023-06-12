Recruiting Blitz: Three new commits, TE talent in Nebraska and visits
>> Michael Burt receives Iowa offer, Minnesota offer, Illinois offer & Nebraska offer all on same day. What does that say about the talent in the midwest region at Tight End?
>> Mario Buford, Tyson Terry and Kamdyn Koch commitment reaction
>> Reaction to 2024 linebacker Derrick Brown Jr.'s offer
>> Stone Saunders was back on campus, where do the Huskers stand with him?
