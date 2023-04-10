Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:

>> Who has the momentum in Dylan Raiola’s recruitment?

>> Has Nebraska started to form a contingency plan in the event they lose out on Dylan?

>> Which recruits has Nebraska gained momentum with out of the big junior day?

>> Omaha Central OT Caleb Pyfrom made a return visit to Lincoln. Where do things stand in his recruitment, and does his visit indicate that Nebraska is becoming more of a factor?

>> What kind of impression has Nebraska made specifically on Mater Dei’s Brandon Baker and Nathaniel Frazier?

>> Thoughts/impressions on Nebraska’s newest commit, Gibson Pyle?

>> Thoughts on 2024 4-star oefensive tackle Makai Saina out of Arlington Martin High School putting Nebraska in his top 10?

