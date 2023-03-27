Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

For this episode, Greg and Jansen recap the big Junior Day weekend. Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:

>> What has stood out to you from talking to recruits about the weekend

?>> Were there any surprise additions to the visit weekend?

>> Which recruits did not make it to campus that were expected?

>> How did the visit go for Dylan Raiola?

>> What was the general consensus amongst recruits about their visits and how they liked Matt Rhule/the program?

>> Have any recruits indicated they would make a return visit to Lincoln?

>> Who is on commit watch or most likely to commit the soonest?

Check out the full video podcast in the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

