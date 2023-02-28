Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

Some of the topics we covered in the episode were:

>> Thoughts on Roger Gradney commitment

>> Thoughts on Gradney’s statement on why he committed reflecting Rhule’s “pitch” to all recruits

>> Thoughts on Carter Nelson’s recruitment explosion.

>> Would Carter Nelson be priority No. 1 if Dylan Raiola wasn’t a factor in this class?

>> Which in-state Nebraska player for 2024 is most likely to commit to Nebraska first?

>> Thoughts on Dylan Raiola’s visit to Lincoln.

Check out the full video podcast in the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

