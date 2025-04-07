Published Apr 7, 2025
Recruiting Blitz: Nebraska impresses weekend visitors + additional intel
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Twitter
@TimVerghese
In this week's episode of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese recaps Nebraska's visit weekend, headlined by two four-star WR targets and an elite 2027 offensive tackle.

Verghese also discusses the impact of a recent in-state 2026 offer to a legacy prospect, a few other notable visitors on campus over the weekend and an early preview of names expected in Lincoln next weekend.

