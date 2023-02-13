Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

For this episode, Greg was joined by Rivals national analyst Nick Harris and it was all about Nebraska's focus on Texas recruiting. Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:

>> Overall impressions of Rhule’s hire for Nebraska

>> Impact of Bob Wager

>>Impact/thoughts on Garret McGuire

>> Dr Susan Elza impact and why she’s so respected in Texas

>> How successful can Nick see Nebraska being in Texas?

>> Over/Under six signees from Texas in 2024 class

Check out the full video podcast in the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

