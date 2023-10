Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

This week they share their thoughts after seeing 4-star Nebraska TE commit Carter Nelson in-person against Elgin/Pope John, discuss Nebraska recruit reactions to Nebraska's 45-7 loss to No. 2 Michigan, and elaborate on Matt Rhule stating recruits "see the opportunity" at Nebraska.

Check out the full video podcast in the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

