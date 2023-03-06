Welcome back to Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

For this episode, Greg and Jansen discussed the group of visitors from the class of 2024 who Nebraska hosted this past weekend, as well as some storylines for spring football and fall camp. Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:

>> Feedback recruits gave to Inside Nebraska on their visits to Lincoln.

>> Gibson Pyle's recruitment and how serious of a contender Nebraska is.

>> Which recruits visited this weekend who could be back on campus sooner than later.

>> Which incoming 2023 recruits project at multiple positions?

>> Which current Huskers on the roster could be in the mix for a position switch during spring practices?

