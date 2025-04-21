Published Apr 21, 2025
Recruiting Blitz: Early look at Nebraska spring game visitor list
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
In this week's episode of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese discusses notable developments with three top 2026 targets and offers a preview of the visitors expected for Nebraska's 2025 'Husker Games' on April 26th

