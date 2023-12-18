Recruiting Blitz: Dylan Raiola latest, 4-star flip targets visit Nebraska
Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!
Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.
On this edition of Recruiting Blitz, they discuss how five-star Husker legacy Dylan Raiola's potential flip from Georgia to Nebraska is affecting the Huskers' recruiting efforts as well as additional flip possibilities for Matt Rhule and his staff before the early signing day.
00:00 - Intro
01:29 - Thoughts on Xander Ruggeroli's commitment to Nebraska
03:49 - Breaking down Kyle McCord's situation with Nebraska
06:45 - Where do things stand with Julian Fleming and Nebraska?
09:27 - Potential flip targets for Nebraska
13:52 - The latest on Raiola and Nebraska
20:11 - Outro
RECRUITING:
>> Dylan Raiola FutureCast prediction
>> Debate & React: Dylan Raiola arrives for Nebraska OV
>> Latest on QB Daniel Kaelin's commitment to Nebraska
>> Huskers host, look to flip Oregon & Miami 4-star LB commits
>> Caleb Benning peels back curtain on in-home visit from Rhule & Cooper
TRANSFER PORTAL:
>> Julian Fleming: Latest on Ohio State transfer, Huskers top WR portal target
>> Sources: McCord, Huskers part ways
>> Huskers have their eyes on portal DB
>> Nebraska Transfer Portal HQ