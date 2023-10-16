Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

This week, they focus on bye week recruiting happenings including top 2024 Husker commit Carter Nelson visiting Notre Dame, commits Nebraska fans should be concerned about, Husker coaches getting out on the road, an update on Grant Brix's recruitment, and a reaction to the top-2 teams in Nebraska Class A, Westside and Millard South facing off.

00:00 - Intro

01:11 - Carter Nelson visits Notre Dame

07:15 - Husker commits Nebraska fans should be concerned over

12:07 - Where things stand between Grant Brix and Nebraska

18:45 - Thoughts on No. 1 Westside defeating No. 2 Millard South

