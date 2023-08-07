Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:

>> 00:00 - Intro

>> 00:56 Oregon & Washington to the B1G

>> 06:19 - Has Alex Manske emerged as the No. 1 QB after Stone Saunders to Kentucky?

>> 08:35 - Recapping Jayshawn Ross's visit to Nebraska

>> 11:15 - Grant Brix makes return visit to Nebraska

>> 13:27 - Brandon Baker schedules official to Nebraska

Check out the full video podcast in the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

Discuss Nebraska's recruiting and more – and ask your question for the next episode of Recruiting Blitz – with other Husker fans on the Insider's Board.