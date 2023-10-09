Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

This week, they assess the culture and buy-in Matt Rhule has built through 6 games at Nebraska, explain why on-field success is paramount in recruiting, break down objectives for the staff on the recruiting trail during the bye week, and storylines for the remainder of the season.

00:00 - Intro

03:02 - Matt Rhule's culture

07:54 - Importance of on-field success for recruiting

11:16 - Objectives for Nebraska coaches during bye week

Check out the full video podcast in the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

Discuss Nebraska's recruiting and more – and ask your question for the next episode of Recruiting Blitz – with other Husker fans on the Insider's Board.