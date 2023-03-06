Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter, senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and staff writer Steve Marik discuss their main takeaways from Monday's press conference with Matt Rhule, Thomas Fidone and Chief Borders.

The main focus was on Nebraska football's winter conditioning and a look ahead toward spring practice. The guys also talked about:

>>> Fidone's expectations and goals for himself, including the third-year tight end making mention of the John Mackey Award.

>>> Borders' ceiling as a physical, fast linebacker and a great for fit for Tony White's schemes.

>>> Rhule's response when asked about recruiting quarterbacks in the 2024 class.

