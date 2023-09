Nebraska football lost its top two running backs, Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson, to season-ending injuries and made several changes to its depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Louisiana Tech.

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith sort through all of the two-deep changes, discuss what the Huskers now need from Anthony Grant, break down the other RBs in the new rotation and analyze another loaded Matt Rhule press conference.

