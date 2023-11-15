Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith give their predictions and perspectives on who will be – and who should be – Nebraska football's starting quarterback when Matt Rhule and the Huskers face Wisconsin on the road Saturday night: Chubba Purdy or Jeff Sims?

Heinrich Haarberg is also a QB1 candidate against the Badgers, but after meeting with Matt Rhule and Marcus Satterfield this week, it's trending toward Haarberg only being available in a backup capacity as he nurses an ankle injury suffered against Maryland.

The guys sift through everything Rhule and Satterfield said on Monday and Tuesday, take a look back at the season for a big-picture debate on the Nebraska quarterbacks and the lessons Rhule and Satterfield can take from this season as they move forward.

After the quarterback talk, Zack and Greg dive into Tony White's Tuesday press conference, breaking down the man of the hour during the defensive coordinator's interview: Veteran D-lineman Ty Robinson, whose rather explosive emergence of late is having an impact on the field, in the locker room, and his future after this season is becoming clearer with each game that passes.

Watch their Rapid Recap breakdown in the video above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. You can also listen to their analysis on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.