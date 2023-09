Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith recap Tuesday's Nebraska football press conference which featured coordinators Tony White and Marcus Satterfield. They give their assessment on the QB job as Jeff Sims and Heinrich Haarberg split reps, then they take a look at the next steps for the defense, positional/role changes and the rise of defensive linemen Nash Hutmacher.

