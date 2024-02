Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Steve Marik break down Glenn Thomas' first press conference as the Nebraska football co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Monday afternoon.

They discuss the key takeaways from Thomas' 20 minutes at the mid as the Husker assistant shared his thoughts on Nebraska's QB room, his familiarity with Dylan Raiola, working in tandem with Marcus Satterfield and more.

Watch their analysis in the video below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. You can also listen to their breakdown on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

=========================

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD