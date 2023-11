Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter and senior staff writer Greg Smith give their rapid-fire breakdown of Tuesday's press conference with Nebraska coordinators and players.

Tony White and the Blackshirts are looking to fix "bullcrap" mistakes that proved costly in the Huskers' loss to Michigan State and that could crush them again versus Maryland. The guys also break down the recent rising stock of freshman WR Malachi Coleman and what it could mean for this year's offense, plus some more quarterback talk as Heinrich Haarberg faced the music on Tuesday.

Watch their breakdown in the video above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

