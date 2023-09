Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith run through a jam-packed Tuesday press conference as Nebraska football gears up for No. 2 Michigan.

DC Tony White called today's practice "Bloody Tuesday" as the Huskers prep for a "boxing fight" when it plays against the Wolverines' similar ground-and-pound, physical style. OC Marcus Satterfield had some interesting comments on Heinrich Haarberg and even more eye-catching comparisons for both his QB and the Wolverines' defense.

The guys break all of that down and more from a busy day at Memorial Stadium.

