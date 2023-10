Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith break down Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule's Bye Week press conference, where he confirmed that receiver Marcus Washington has suffered a torn ACL.

They analyze the offense as the Huskers will now turn to freshmen WRs Malachi Coleman, Jaidyn Doss and Jaylen Lloyd for bigger roles. They also take a look at the season-ending injuries that have piled up for the Huskers, Rhule's comments on Anthony Grant's fumbling issues that have become a huge problem for the starting running back and how the Huskers are finally turning into a player-led program after a win over Illinois that could have a long-term impact.

