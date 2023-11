Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter and senior staff writer Greg Smith unpack ANOTHER one-score loss for Nebraska football as the Huskers fell to Maryland, 13-10, at home on a field goal as time expired Saturday.

The loss featured five turnovers from the Nebraska quarterbacks, including three by backup Jeff Sims, and the latest defeat gives the Huskers a 1-3 record in one-score games under Matt Rhule with a 3-16 mark in the past three seasons.

Watch the guys' breakdown in the video above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. You can also listen to their analysis on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

