Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith break down Matt Rhule's Monday press conference ahead of the Nebraska football Homecoming game against Northwestern.

They analyze the news of Malachi Coleman getting his first career start, Luke Reimer returning after missing two games and more as a fired-up Rhule was once again sending several messages to his team from the podium.

