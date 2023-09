Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith recap Matt Rhule's Monday press conference following the Huskers' loss to Colorado. They discuss Rhule's comments on the status of Jeff Sims as the starting quarterback of Nebraska football and the backup situation behind him.

They also give their thoughts on Rhule's reaction to the fan base's frustration over the team's mistake-filled 0-2 start to the season.

