Many questions remain for what the 2020 college football season will look like, but that doesn't mean we still can't evaluate some of the top players to watch in the Big Ten Conference. We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with the defensive tackle position. These are players listed as DT in the 4-3 or NT in the 3-4. Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG | C | DE

1. PJ Mustipher, Penn State

It's not a particularly strong year at defensive tackle in the Big Ten on paper, but Penn State's PJ Musipher gets our nod as the top interior linemen heading into 2020. Athlon lists Mustipher as a second-team preseason All-Big Ten selection, as he logged 436 snaps a year ago. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Mustipher was graded with a 74.6 by PFF, including marks of 78.0 against the run and 83.6 as a tackler. He finished the year with QB 10 pressures.

2. Carlo Kemp, Michigan

Michigan's defense got a big boost when Carlo Kemp was given another year of eligibility by the NCAA in 2020. The 6-foot-3, 286 pound Kemp was credited with 21 pressures this past season. In 2019 he registered three sacks, seven QB hits and 11 hurries. According to PFF, Kemp logged 609 snaps in 2019 and graded out with a 73.6 mark. Athlon lists him as a third-team preseason All-Big Ten selection.

3. Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

Iowa's Daviyon Nixon had more quarterback pressures than any returning defensive tackle in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-3, 306 pound Nixon finished with 21 pressures last season, including three quarterback sacks, seven QB hits and 11 hurries. All 22 of his tackles were graded as "STOPs" by PFF, which are plays where the defense wins the down. The former Iowa Western C.C. product redshirted in 2018 and saw 366 snaps of action in 2019. Look for his role to increase even more for the Hawkeyes this season.

4. Jerome Johnson, Indiana

On paper, Indiana's Jerome Johnson may be the most productive defensive tackle returning in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-3, 304-pound Johnson leads all active Hoosier players in both sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (16.5). Last season Johnson played 574 defensive snaps, and graded out with a 76.5 overall by PFF. He was credited with 20 total pressures, including five sacks, three QB hits and 12 hurries. Athlon lists Johnson as a preseason third-team All-Big Ten selection.

5. Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin