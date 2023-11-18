QB Chubba Purdy starts vs Wisconsin, explodes for 55-yard TD on first drive
MADISON, Wisc. – Chubba Purdy was tabbed as Nebraska football's starting quarterback in tonight's pivotal game at Wisconsin.
It couldn't have gotten off to a much better start.
Purdy, in his fourth career start after starting once as a true freshman at Florida State and two starts last year in place of the injured Casey Thompson, was called on for two pass plays on the Huskers' first drive against the Badgers.
On the game's first play, a quick-pass out of shotgun went for no gain before four consecutive Nebraska runs for 20 yards set up a 3rd-and-3 from the Huskers' 45-yard line.
That's when Purdy, on the second pass play called by OC Marcus Satterfield, took off in scramble mode. Purdy was flushed from the pocket, escaped one tackle using pure speed and then used that speed once again to burst through the teeth of the Badgers' defense for an explosive 55-yard touchdown.
Purdy deked his way through the Wisconsin secondary and into the end zone for a 7-0 Nebraska lead.
It was the best possible start for the fourth-year sophomore. In a matchup that is set to change the tenor of Year One of a rebuild for the winner – and set up an anxiety-filled week and do-or-die season finale for the loser – it will be Purdy called upon to lead an offense that has struggled to the tune of just:
>> 18.9 points per game (T-118th in FBS and the third-worst in Power Five ahead of two Big Ten teams in Iowa and Michigan State)
>> 312.5 total yards per game (115th in FBS)
>> 127.3 passing yards per game (127th in FBS, second-worst in Power Five ahead of Iowa)
>> 27 turnovers (most in FBS) with 23 of the 27 coming from the Huskers' quarterbacks
Drive 1 provided a good omen for Purdy and the Huskers.
