MADISON, Wisc. – Chubba Purdy was tabbed as Nebraska football's starting quarterback in tonight's pivotal game at Wisconsin.

It couldn't have gotten off to a much better start.

Purdy, in his fourth career start after starting once as a true freshman at Florida State and two starts last year in place of the injured Casey Thompson, was called on for two pass plays on the Huskers' first drive against the Badgers.

On the game's first play, a quick-pass out of shotgun went for no gain before four consecutive Nebraska runs for 20 yards set up a 3rd-and-3 from the Huskers' 45-yard line.

That's when Purdy, on the second pass play called by OC Marcus Satterfield, took off in scramble mode. Purdy was flushed from the pocket, escaped one tackle using pure speed and then used that speed once again to burst through the teeth of the Badgers' defense for an explosive 55-yard touchdown.

Purdy deked his way through the Wisconsin secondary and into the end zone for a 7-0 Nebraska lead.