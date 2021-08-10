Q&A: Nebraska Volleyball middle blocker Rylee Gray

Husker volleyball has added the best 2021 recruiting class in not only the country but in Nebraska Athletic's history. Head coach John Cook said these six athletes will bring great competition and talent to his team. As the first game gets closer, HuskerOnline talked to all six of the freshman to introduce fans to the newest additions to Nebraska volleyball. Next, is middle blocker Rylee Gray, who is the No. 70 overall prospect in the 2021 class and led Elkhorn South to one state title in 2020 and four district championships.

Q: Where are you from? A: Elkhorn, Nebraska

Q: What high school did you play for and what was your high school volleyball experience like? A: I played at Elkhorn South High School. We actually won state my senior year, which was really exciting. The year before, we had gotten out on the first round. Sophomore year, we were runner-up, and then my freshman year we lost in the second round.

Q: What are you most excited for as practices start and the season gets going? A: Honestly, I think once the season starts and our first game, I think we're gonna love having the things back here, Husker Nation is so special. I could tell just watching games in the spring that it was weird not having anyone in the stands, supporting us. So I think a lot of us are really excited for that. And me, personally, I'm just excited to learn everything and learn from older girls too. We have a really strong, older core and younger core. So it'll be fun to kind of see how that plays out.

Q: You're in Nebraska girl, do you think it's going to be extra fun to be able to play on this court with (Bob Devaney) full? A: Oh yeah. I know how special Nebraska fans are and how supportive they are of their Nebraska kids. And it's always been a dream of mine, coming to games when I was younger, just seeing how much the fans love volleyball and respect volleyball too, in the state.

Q: What would you like Husker nation to know about you? A: Dang, that's a hard one. Um, I would say I'm kind of a goofball. Like the team, I think they think I'm the funniest one. I don't know. Q: Do you think you're the funniest one? A: I mean, I don't want to like brag or anything, but maybe, maybe.