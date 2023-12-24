Advertisement
Preston Taumua on how Nebraska was different than other high-profile offers

2024 OL Preston Taumua, who signed with Nebraska football during the early signing period
Steve Marik • InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
@Steve_Marik
Steve Marik is a staff writer covering football and men's basketball for Inside Nebraska. After covering prep sports for seven years, he made the transition to college and hasn't looked back.

Preston Taumua couldn’t believe what was waiting for him after a long day of travel when he opened the door to his Lincoln hotel room after arriving for his official visit to Nebraska football in June.

It was Taumua’s go-to fast food meal from McDonald’s: a double quarter pounder with bacon — no pickles.

“I had to take a picture of that and send it to my friends. Like, they knew my order,” Taumua told Inside Nebraska of the Husker staff. “That’s the crazy part, they knew my favorite order.”

It’s those kinds of personal details that can make the difference in the recruitment of a talented offensive lineman several programs are after. Nebraska’s staff going a step further than others in the relationship-building process is what ultimately helped them land the No. 1 recruit in Hawaii and No. 12 guard in the 2024 class.

