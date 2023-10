CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Nebraska football's Week 6 Big Ten bout with Illinois on Friday night went about as expected from a game flow perspective.

The Huskers, however, did something that hasn't come easy of late (won a Big Ten game) and hasn't come at all over the last three years (beating the Illini).

Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) escaped Champaign with a 20-7 win over Illinois (2-4, 0-3) and ended a three-game losing skid to the Illini. Here are some more notable postgame notes via the Nebraska Athletic Communications department:

