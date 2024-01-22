Polynesian Bowl: Top performers shine in final high school event
HONOLULU -- The 2024 edition of the Polynesian Bowl turned out to be a competitive game that wasn’t decided until the final minutes. Most of the top performers from throughout the week also found a way to stand out when the lights went on Friday while there were a few new faces that also shined.
The game featured several Rivals250 prospects who each backed up their ranking with impressive performances throughout the week in Hawaii.
Rivals was in attendance for each of the four practices and Friday’s game provided plenty of insight and opportunity to evaluate the participants. Now, there are some awards to hand out for the standout performers.
TOP STOCK RISER
While many of the five-star prospects in attendance this week ultimately stole the show, there were a couple four-star recruits who made their presence felt once Friday arrived.
One player who continued to make a statement throughout the week was San Diego State defensive back signee Jason Mitchell.
The 6-foot-4 athlete is the highest-rated high school pick up in years for the Aztecs and is the crown jewel in their 2024 class. He missed some time during the season because of transfer rules but shined throughout the week at cornerback. Mitchell capped his time in Hawaii with two big pass breakups late in the Polynesian Bowl that helped seal the victory for Team Makai.
TOP STOCK RISER II
The defensive linemen in attendance had limited opportunities to showcase their skills throughout the four practices as the teams never went completely live and only had on shoulder pads for one day. By Friday, those players were eager to put on a show, and the defensive linemen certainly put on a show once game time rolled around.
Among the top standouts up front was Miami signee Booker Pickett, who is currently ranked No. 194 in the Rivals250. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect flashed as a playmaker at moments during the week, but he hit a new level during Friday’s action. Pickett was disruptive at the line of scrimmage and was responsible for creating some of the biggest plays in the backfield for Team Makai, including a tackle for loss that resulted in a defensive touchdown and helped spark a comeback victory. He also intercepted Isaac Wilson on an athletic play early in the game Friday.
JAYDEN ON THE SPOT
Oklahoma’s coaching staff certainly had something to feel good about after watching the Polynesian Bowl, especially defensive tackles coach Todd Bates. Future Sooners defensive lineman Jayden Jackson was Johnny-on-the-spot for Team Makai during its comeback win.
The four-star recruit from IMG Academy by way of Indiana was in the right place at the right time throughout the game and ended up with two fumble recoveries, one of which was for a touchdown. Jackson also combined on a pair of sacks in the game.
He had some bright moments throughout the week, but he saved his best showing for Friday when he delivered in a big way.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
From start to finish, the top-ranked defensive tackle in the 2024 class backed up his case as one of the top players in the country. The opportunities for contact were limited for the linemen throughout the week, but David Stone continued to find a way to stand out. He worked at multiple positions along the defensive front and went toe to toe with any offensive lineman he worked against.
Friday, he remained disruptive along the line of scrimmage and helped Team Makai in its comeback win.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Another five-star recruit headed to the SEC shined on the offensive side of the ball. Tennessee-bound wide receiver Mike Matthews was consistently the top playmaker at the receiver position from start to finish. He had several highlight catches throughout the week, and he had one of the top plays of the game Friday as he took a pass from Dylan Raiola 40 yards for a Team Makai touchdown.
His athleticism was on full display throughout the week as he made some of the most acrobatic catches among a deep and talented receiver group at the event.
DO-IT-ALL
Five-star Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey was all over the field for Team Mauka. He mostly worked at receiver throughout the week, and he looked like one of the top players at that position. However, he stepped in for all three phases when Friday arrived as he lined up at defensive back and returned punts as well.
His brightest moment came on an interception that he then returned inside the 10-yard line after an impressive runback.
Bussey remains committed to the Aggies but has a visit scheduled for Georgia while LSU and Texas also remain in the picture as well.
READY-MADE
Offensive linemen can often get overlooked, but it was hard to miss Texas signee Brandon Baker and Tennessee-bound tackle Bennett Warren throughout the week. Their sheer size was part of the reason as they were two of the most physically gifted linemen for their teams, but they also had a difficult task keeping a talented defensive line group in check.
Both players don’t sacrifice athleticism at their size, and they each found ways to stand out both in practices and in Friday’s game.
If called on early at the next level, both Baker and Warren should have no issue stepping in as they look the part of college linemen already.
THE CLOSER
Cornerback Marcelles Williams has already been on campus at USC preparing for his first spring with the Trojans after graduating early. He was able to close out his high school career on a high note, and it speaks to his talent level that he did it with limited time on the field this week in Hawaii.
Williams didn’t arrive at the Polynesian Bowl until Wednesday night, so he was only able to participate in one practice before playing Friday. Still, he stepped right in and was able to make an impact for Team Makai.
Much like he arrived later in the week, Williams’ biggest impact came down the stretch as he helped seal the victory for his team with key plays including a pass breakup against Clemson-bound receiver Bryant Wesco.
QB1
Dylan Raiola made his return to Hawaii with plenty of pressure to perform at a high level. The Nebraska signee is the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class, and there were certainly expectations for him to perform at a high level throughout the week. He shined every day during his time at the Polynesian Bowl and finished the week as our top quarterback at the event.
Friday proved to be a struggle for all the quarterbacks, including Raiola at times, but he still found ways to make standout plays including a big connection down the field to his future teammate tight end Carter Nelson and the dart to Matthews on the 40-yard touchdown play.
Raiola looked the part of the top-ranked signal caller throughout the week and was a cut above the rest of the group over the five days.
BRINGING THE BOOM
The linebackers looked like they were champing at the bit for any kind of contact throughout the week. Tennessee-bound Edwin Spillman got a little too overzealous when the players put on pads for the first time Thursday laying a hit on a running back.
So it was no surprise to then see the linebackers among the most aggressive players once Friday rolled around.
Oregon signee Dylan Williams was the member of the group who found a way to shine above the rest, however.
The No. 4-ranked inside linebacker controlled the middle of the field for Team Makai, and it didn’t take long for him to make an impact in Friday’s game with a big early tackle plus an athletic interception working against Utah quarterback signee Isaac Wilson.
HOMETOWN STANDOUT
Michigan-bound running back Micah Ka’apana finished his high school career at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, but he’s a native of Waianae on Oahu. So, he had a chance to finish out his high school career where the journey all started.
Friday, the three-star prospect had some miscues but it shouldn’t diminish what was a strong week. Ka’apana has plenty of speed and displayed plenty of explosiveness throughout the four days of practice. He also showed plenty of potential catching passes out of the backfield.