Three future Nebraska football players – all potential stars with the Huskers – experienced the spotlight as QB Dylan Raiola, TE Carter Nelson and OL Preston Taumua took center stage Friday night at the Polynesian Bowl.

All three started the game with Raiola and Nelson leading Team Makai to a 28-17 comeback win over Taumua and Team Mauka after facing a 17-0 halftime deficit.

Inside Nebraska had the game flipped onto NFL Network to check out the action, and we came away with a few thoughts. Here are five notes on what stood out the most, including two things that were reinforced about Raiola and the Huskers’ upcoming 2024 season.