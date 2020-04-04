Despite college athletics being in flux amid the coronavirus pandemic, Nebraska basketball recruiting hasn't slowed down one bit. The Huskers added yet another big piece to their future by landing a commitment from coveted Pittsburgh transfer Trey McGowens on Saturday. A sophomore point guard who was rated by Rivals.com as the No. 2 sit-out transfer in the country for 2020, McGowens chose NU over other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and Ole Miss. He announced his commitment via social media. With his addition, Nebraska now has one open scholarship remaining for the 2020-21 season.

Nebraska picked up one of the top available sit-out transfers by landing Pitt point guard Trey McGowens. (Associated Press)

A former four-star prospect who ranked 83rd in the 2018 class, McGowens was the first commitment for Pitt head coach Jeff Capel and was the Panthers’ highest-rated recruit since Steven Adams. He lived up to the hype as a true freshman, averaging 11.6 points per game and setting a freshman school record with 33 points in a win over Louisville. The South Carolina native who attended Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia followed that up this past season by ranking third on the team in scoring (11.5 ppg), second in assists (3.6 apg), and first in steals (1.9 spg). But McGowens ended his sophomore campaign unsure that his game was developing the way he had hoped to achieve his ultimate goal of making the NBA, so he opted to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Mar. 18.