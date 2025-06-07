PHOTO: Dylan Raiola, Trae Taylor, Cam Newton, more in Battle @ the Boneyard

Nebraska football held its first-ever Battle at the Boneyard on Friday, welcoming in some of the nation's best recruits for a unique 7-on-7 tournament inside Memorial Stadium.
Scroll through our gallery below featuring Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Tim Verghese's top 50 photos from the event, including current Huskers such as Dylan Raiola and Dane Key, quarterback commit Trae Taylor, former NFL MVP Cam Newton and more.
