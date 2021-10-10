PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offensive vs. Michigan

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense against Michigan, courtesy of PFF.

QUARTERBACK

Quarterback grade out Player Snaps Pass plays Run plays Overall grade Adrian Martinez - Jr. 64 34 4 59.9

HOL take: The big hit on quarterback Adrian Martinez came for his interception and late fumble. Martinez now has 18 lost fumbles in four years, which is more than any active player in college football. On the day, Martinez had three of NU's five rushing first downs. 19 of Martinez's 39 true rush yards were on designed run plays, while the other 20 came on scrambles. Martinez was 3-of-5 for 95 yards on throws of 20+ yards and 11-of-14 for 102 yards on throws 10 yards or less. He was blitzed on nine of 30 dropbacks and under pressure on 10 of his 30 total dropbacks.

RUNNING BACK

Running back grade out Player Snaps Run plays Pass plays Overall grade Rahmir Johnson - RFr. 55 19 22 60.7 Jaquez Yant - Fr. 9 4 3 62.1

HOL take: Rahmir Johnson had to work hard for his 65 rushing yards that came on 17 carries Saturday. 41 of his 65 yards came after contact and his long run of the game was 24 yards. He converted just one first down by rush. Johnson had his best game though as a receiver Saturday, coming down with six catches for 105 yards, including a screen on the game's opening play and a touchdown that came on a wheel route out of the backfield where he really showed his speed. 82 of his 105 receiving yards came after the catch. Jaquez Yant played just nine snaps and was pulled after running the wrong direction on a second-and-short run play that ended up forcing NU into a punt after an 8-yard gain on first down.

WIDE RECEIVER

Wide receiver grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Drops Overall grade Samori Toure - Sr. 56 4 3 0 66.9 Oliver Martin - Jr. 49 4 2 0 62.5 Levi Falck - Sr. 35 5 3 0 69.4 Omar Manning - Jr. 31 2 2 0 70.8 Zavier Betts - Fr. 10 0 0 0 38.5

HOL take: The receiver rotation really tightened up on Saturday, as just five guys played and Zavier Bets saw only 10 snaps. This group played well. Samori Toure also graded 70.6 as a run blocker, while Omar Manning scored a 76.4 and Levi Falck a 71.6. Those were the three best run-blocking grades for NU's offense on Saturday. NU's receiver only had 63 yards though after the catch on 10 receptions.

TIGHT END

Tight end grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Run block grade Overall grade Austin Allen - Jr. 47 3 2 62.8 72.1 Travis Vokolek - Jr. 26 0 0 56.2 53.3 Chancellor Brewington - Jr. 2 0 0 58.1 59.8

HOL take: Austin Allen had another strong game. He had a 46-yard touchdown and another catch where he high-pointed the ball in coverage for 13 yards. The one he didn't catch was a bad throw from Martinez that was tipped in the air and picked off.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Offensive line grade out Player Snaps Pressures Run Pass Overall grade Matt Sichterman - Jr. 64 53.5 80.3 58.7 Cam Jurgens - So. 64 1 QB hit 1 penalty 48.1 66.9 56.7 Nouri Nouili - So. 64 1 QB hit 48.1 60.9 51.4 Turner Corcoran - Fr. 64 1 QB hit 5 hurries 34.7 0.0 24.8 Bryce Benhart - RFr. 35 2 hurries 66.6 58.5 65.7 Teddy Prochazka - Fr. 29 2 hurries 57.8 27.2 50.8