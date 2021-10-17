PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense vs. Minnesota
Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense against Minnesota, courtesy of PFF.
QUARTERBACK
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass plays
|Run plays
|Overall grade
|
Adrian Martinez - Jr.
|
64
|
36
|
5
|
73.2
HOL take: It really makes you wonder if Adrian Martinez was not healthy on Saturday. He had just 2 yards of designed runs and zero scramble yards. We haven't seen numbers like that all season from him. Last week vs. Michigan he appeared to take quite a shot on his leg when Aidan Hutchinson forced a fumble. Two weeks earlier he took a shot in the jaw at Michigan State.
Martinez was just 2-of-6 on throws of 20+ yards and 6-of-11 on throws between 10 and 20 yards.
Minnesota only brought more than four rushers three times, and Martinez was under pressure on 14 of 35 dropbacks.
RUNNING BACK
|Player
|Snaps
|Run plays
|Pass plays
|Overall grade
|
Rahmir Jonson - RFr.
|
32
|
12
|
16
|
64.3
|
Sevion Morrison - Fr.
|
18
|
4
|
12
|
62.6
|
Jaquez Yant - Fr.
|
14
|
6
|
1
|
63.4
HOL take: Rahmir Johnson was really starting to heat up before he left the game with what appeared to be a head injury. Johnson had 11 carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns. They really missed him around the goal line.
Jaqeuz Yant and Sevion Morrison had 10 carries for 43 yards. There was only one catch by a back on Saturday.
WIDE RECEIVER
|Player
|Snaps
|Targets
|Catches
|Drops
|Overall grade
|
Samori Toure - Sr.
|
54
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
47.9
|
Levi Falck - Sr.
|
44
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
67.5
|
Omar Manning - Jr.
|
21
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
70.5
|
Wyatt Liewer - So.
|
16
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
56.3
|
Oliver Martin - Jr.
|
16
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
53.8
|
Zavier Betts - Fr.
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
79.6
|
Alante Brown - Fr.
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
56.9
|
Brody Belt - So.
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
57.4
HOL take: The wide receiver rotation tells me that both Oliver Martin and Zavier Betts are probably still not 100 percent. The staff was selective on when they played them and how they used them.
Samori Toure had just one catch on just seven targets. Things just weren't clicking for him on Saturday.
Betts had a 27-yard catch and a 27-yard run. Omar Manning had the only other catch of 20+ yards (22 yards) for NU's wide receivers.
TIGHT END
|Player
|Snaps
|Targets
|Catches
|Run block grade
|Overall grade
|
Austin Allen - Jr.
|
42
|
6
|
5
|
46.7
|
80.3
|
Travis Vokolek - Jr.
|
41
|
1
|
1
|
67.7
|
60.1
HOL take: Austin Allen had one of the best games of his career with five catches for 121 yards. On the season, he's now the Huskers' highest-graded out player at 87.0 on PFF. His NFL stock is rising every week. Only two tight ends play on Saturday. Travis Vokolek delivered an excellent open-field block on a reverse play.
OFFENSIVE LINE
|Player
|Snaps
|Pressures
|Run
|Pass
|Overall grade
|
Matt Sichterman - Jr.
|
64
|
1 sack
1 QB hit
|
65.7
|
61.9
|
65.4
|
Cam Jurgens - So.
|
64
|
56.1
|
85.1
|
62.3
|
Bryce Benhart - RFr.
|
64
|
1 QB hit
2 hurries
|
56.5
|
57.2
|
57.7
|
Nouri Nouili - So.
|
64
|
1 penalty
|
52.0
|
69.6
|
52.5
|
Turner Corcoran - Fr.
|
64
|
6 hurries
1 QB hit
1 penalty
|
64.3
|
5.1
|
41.8
HOL take: What we've seen all season once again played out on Saturday. Minnesota only brought more than four rushers three times and pressured Martinez on 14 of his of 35 dropbacks. People do not blitz Nebraska. They win with four and that's how the Gophers did it.
NU was in true pass pro 21 times, with their other throws coming out of play-action sets.
Gopher defensive end Boye Mafe dominated, leading the way with eight QB pressures and was graded an 81.5. Minnesota's defensive line was credited with 18 total pressures.