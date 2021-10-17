PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense vs. Minnesota

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense against Minnesota, courtesy of PFF.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez. (Getty Images)

QUARTERBACK

Quarterback grade out Player Snaps Pass plays Run plays Overall grade Adrian Martinez - Jr. 64 36 5 73.2

HOL take: It really makes you wonder if Adrian Martinez was not healthy on Saturday. He had just 2 yards of designed runs and zero scramble yards. We haven't seen numbers like that all season from him. Last week vs. Michigan he appeared to take quite a shot on his leg when Aidan Hutchinson forced a fumble. Two weeks earlier he took a shot in the jaw at Michigan State. Martinez was just 2-of-6 on throws of 20+ yards and 6-of-11 on throws between 10 and 20 yards. Minnesota only brought more than four rushers three times, and Martinez was under pressure on 14 of 35 dropbacks.

RUNNING BACK

Running back grade out Player Snaps Run plays Pass plays Overall grade Rahmir Jonson - RFr. 32 12 16 64.3 Sevion Morrison - Fr. 18 4 12 62.6 Jaquez Yant - Fr. 14 6 1 63.4

HOL take: Rahmir Johnson was really starting to heat up before he left the game with what appeared to be a head injury. Johnson had 11 carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns. They really missed him around the goal line. Jaqeuz Yant and Sevion Morrison had 10 carries for 43 yards. There was only one catch by a back on Saturday.

WIDE RECEIVER

Wide receiver grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Drops Overall grade Samori Toure - Sr. 54 7 1 1 47.9 Levi Falck - Sr. 44 5 4 0 67.5 Omar Manning - Jr. 21 3 3 0 70.5 Wyatt Liewer - So. 16 1 1 0 56.3 Oliver Martin - Jr. 16 1 0 0 53.8 Zavier Betts - Fr. 11 3 2 0 79.6 Alante Brown - Fr. 7 0 0 0 56.9 Brody Belt - So. 4 0 0 0 57.4

HOL take: The wide receiver rotation tells me that both Oliver Martin and Zavier Betts are probably still not 100 percent. The staff was selective on when they played them and how they used them. Samori Toure had just one catch on just seven targets. Things just weren't clicking for him on Saturday. Betts had a 27-yard catch and a 27-yard run. Omar Manning had the only other catch of 20+ yards (22 yards) for NU's wide receivers.

Tight end Austin Allen. (Getty Images)

TIGHT END

Tight end grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Run block grade Overall grade Austin Allen - Jr. 42 6 5 46.7 80.3 Travis Vokolek - Jr. 41 1 1 67.7 60.1

HOL take: Austin Allen had one of the best games of his career with five catches for 121 yards. On the season, he's now the Huskers' highest-graded out player at 87.0 on PFF. His NFL stock is rising every week. Only two tight ends play on Saturday. Travis Vokolek delivered an excellent open-field block on a reverse play.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Offensive line grade out Player Snaps Pressures Run Pass Overall grade Matt Sichterman - Jr. 64 1 sack 1 QB hit 65.7 61.9 65.4 Cam Jurgens - So. 64 56.1 85.1 62.3 Bryce Benhart - RFr. 64 1 QB hit 2 hurries 56.5 57.2 57.7 Nouri Nouili - So. 64 1 penalty 52.0 69.6 52.5 Turner Corcoran - Fr. 64 6 hurries 1 QB hit 1 penalty 64.3 5.1 41.8