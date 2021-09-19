PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Oklahoma
Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Oklahoma, courtesy of PFF.
DEFENSIVE LINE
|Player
|Snaps
|Run defense
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|Overall
|
Ben Stille - Sr.
|
43
|
41.0
|
75.4
|
70.0
|
52.0
|
Ty Robinson - RFr.
|
41
|
39.9
|
73.6
|
54.2
|
42.8
|
Damion Daniels - Jr.
|
37
|
67.7
|
27.8
|
61.3
|
67.4
|
Deontre Thomas - Sr.
|
35
|
59.6
|
48.9
|
55.0
|
60.8
|
Jordon Riley - Jr.
|
2
|
60.0
|
-
|
60.0
|
60.5
HOL Take: It was a rough day all around for Nebraska's defensive line, as it combined for two missed tackles and just three quarterback pressures. Ben Stille was the most productive player upfront with two STOP tackles and two QB hurries. Ty Robinson really struggled, especially against the run (39.9 grade), and posted the second-lowest overall grade on the defense.
LINEBACKERS
|Player
|Snaps
|Rush defense
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|Overall
|
JoJo Domann - Sr.
|
67
|
77.6
|
61.5
|
66.3
|
74.6
|
Luke Reimer - So.
|
66
|
34.1
|
36.8
|
67.3
|
48.6
|
Garrett Nelson - So.
|
64
|
52.6
|
78.6
|
59.2
|
60.3
|
Nick Henrich - RFr.
|
60
|
42.8
|
25.4
|
67.5
|
49.1
|
Caleb Tannor - Jr.
|
43
|
63.3
|
76.6
|
53.4
|
62.1
|
Pheldarius Payne - Jr.
|
23
|
62.3
|
-
|
54.8
|
58.8
|
Chris Kolarevic - Jr.
|
14
|
33.7
|
27.7
|
58.9
|
40.4
HOL Take: Oklahoma was able to run the ball effectively all day, and a big reason why was due to the play of Nebraska's linebackers. The Huskers missed 21 tackles on Saturday, and the linebackers accounted for 11 of those. Nick Henrich (5) and Luke Reimer (4) were the main culprits, and their brutal tackling grades definitely reflect that. JoJo Domann missed two tackles of his own but also led the team with three STOP tackles and allowed three catches on six targets for just 15 total yards.
|Player
|Snaps
|Run defense
|Tackling
|Coverage
|Overall
|
Quinton Newsome - So.
|
71
|
67.1
|
68.5
|
55.1
|
57.5
|
Deontai Williams - Sr.
|
69
|
61.9
|
62.2
|
66.3
|
63.6
|
Marquel Dismuke - Sr.
|
66
|
56.7
|
48.1
|
65.7
|
60.0
|
Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr.
|
49
|
63.6
|
37.2
|
56.6
|
57.9
|
Braxton Clark - So.
|
24
|
45.1
|
23.6
|
68.5
|
62.5
|
Myles Farmer - RFr.
|
7
|
60.0
|
-
|
60.7
|
60.9
HOL Take: Cam Taylor-Britt got dinged up and missed part of the game before returning to action, but he had one of his worst individual performances of the season when he was on the field. Taylor-Britt gave up completions on five of his six targets for 59 yards and a touchdown while also missing a tackle. Quinton Newsome played the most snaps of any defender and had six tackles and a pass breakup, Deontai Williams had eight tackles but was credited with two missed tackles and allowed all three of his targets to be completed for 41 yards.