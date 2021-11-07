PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Ohio St.

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Ohio State, courtesy of PFF.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive line grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Pass rush Overall Ben Stille - Sr. 63 75.5 71.3 66.6 74.6 Damion Daniels - Jr. 43 49.2 73.6 56.3 51.1 Ty Robinson - RFr. 29 61.6 69.7 59.4 61.3 Deontre Thomas - Sr. 25 48.1 - 59.8 52.1 Casey Rogers - So. 22 71.1 71.6 58.8 67.6 Jordon Riley - Jr. 1 - - 60.0 60.0

HOL Take: Ben Stille was by far Nebraska's highest-graded defensive lineman against Ohio State, and his numbers show why. Stille was credited with a team-high six quarterback pressures (five hurries, one hit) to go along with two STOP tackles. In all, 10 of the Huskers' 18 pressures came from the defensive line, including nine of the 15 hurries.

LINEBACKER

Linebacker grade out Player Snaps Rush defense Tackling Pass rush Overall JoJo Domann - Sr. 86 67.9 60.0 59.1 83.9 Nick Henrich - RFr. 81 30.9 39.2 55.1 38.8 Garrett Nelson - So. 74 32.4 29.8 75.8 52.7 Luke Reimer - So. 71 62.6 83.0 54.6 72.7 Caleb Tannor - Jr. 69 75.4 75.8 57.7 68.5 Pheldarius Payne - Jr. 29 51.8 73.7 54.3 52.4 Chris Kolarevic - Jr. 17 45.0 73.1 - 56.2

HOL Take: Saturday was one of JoJo Domann's best all-around individual performances of his career, and that was reflected with his 83.9 overall grade that was nearly 10 points higher than any other defender. Where Domann really shined was in coverage, as he posted a team-high grade of 85.3. Along with his interception and two breakups, Domann was targeted seven times and allowed just four catches for 18 yards. Luke Reimer posted the team's top tackling grade with six STOPS on his seven tackles. Conversely, Nick Henrich missed two tackles and gave up four catches on five targets for 54 yards.

SECONDARY

Secondary grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Coverage Overall Marquel Dismuke - Sr. 88 68.9 59.5 65.1 66.4 Quinton Newsome - So. 87 71.0 70.6 49.6 52.1 Myles Farmer - RFr. 87 51.1 35.2 51.5 50.8 Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr. 86 58.8 61.2 66.8 63.2 Braxton Clark - So. 10 - 73.5 50.4 50.0