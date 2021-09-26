PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Michigan State

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Michigan State, courtesy of PFF.

Nebraska held Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker to just 3.2 yards per carry. (USA Today)

DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive line grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Pass rush Overall Ben Stille - Sr. 37 70.3 70.2 58.9 68.0 Ty Robinson - RFr. 33 74.9 41.1 52.4 68.2 Damion Daniels - Jr. 33 77.9 73.2 73.4 78.9 Deontre Thomas - Sr. 14 66.1 72.4 66.5 75.9 Jordon Riley - Jr. 1 - - - 60.0

HOL Take: Nebraska pretty much only played four guys on the defensive line, which made its performance against Kenneth Walker III and Michigan State's vaunted running game. Damion Daniels had arguably his best game of the season, posting three tackles, a quarterback hurry, and a batted pass. Deontre Thomas had one of the highest pass-rushing grades of the year so far, finished with three total pressures (two hurries, one sack), but his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was one of just two flags on the defense.

NU's linebackers showed up against the run and combined for 11 of the defense's 18 quarterback pressures. (Associated Press)

LINEBACKERS

Linebacker grade out Player Snaps Rush defense Tackling Pass rush Overall Luke Reimer - So. 48 74.8 83.6 75.3 81.6 Nick Henrich - RFr. 47 72.0 67.8 63.6 73.4 Garrett Nelson - So. 46 83.0 62.0 62.0 79.9 Caleb Tannor - Jr. 42 63.0 37.4 65.4 66.0 JoJo Domann - Sr. 41 70.2 80.9 58.4 70.7 Pheldarius Payne - Jr. 18 61.4 70.9 54.8 59.3 Chris Kolarevic - Jr. 8 49.1 74.3 - 50.9

HOL Take: Like the defensive line, Nebraska's linebackers graded out well against the run. Nick Henrich, Garrett Nelson, and Luke Reimer combined for 13 STOP tackles, six coming from Reimer. Nelson was NU's most effective pass rusher with a team-high five pressures (four QB hurries, one sack). Pass coverage was a different story, though, as the linebackers were targeted four times and allowed five receptions.

Despite holding MSU to 183 yards passing, the Huskers' secondary didn't grade out that high per PFF. (Associated Press)

SECONDARY

Secondary grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Coverage Overall Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr. 53 48.7 26.5 63.7 60.8 Quinton Newsome - So. 53 72.7 48.1 52.5 56.9 Deontai Williams - Sr. 52 61.3 53.1 51.5 57.2 Marquel Dismuke - Sr. 47 48.0 27.0 69.0 62.9 Myles Farmer - RFr. 7 64.1 73.1 31.0 37.3 Braxton Clark - So. 3 - - - 60.0