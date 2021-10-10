PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Michigan
Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Michigan, courtesy of PFF.
DEFENSIVE LINE
|Player
|Snaps
|Run defense
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|Overall
|
Ben Stille - Sr.
|
57
|
74.4
|
72.6
|
58.6
|
69.4
|
Ty Robinson - RFr.
|
55
|
64.5
|
75.4
|
62.2
|
65.2
|
Damion Daniels - Jr.
|
51
|
65.4
|
74.5
|
55.3
|
58.5
|
Deontre Thomas - Sr.
|
39
|
74.1
|
46.7
|
57.9
|
69.5
|
Casey Rogers - So
|
7
|
60.0
|
-
|
64.2
|
65.3
HOL Take: Saturday night was a big step forward for Ty Robinson, whose grades had really struggled this season. The most significant jump came with his tackling, as he was charted with three STOP tackles while also recording two quarterback pressures (one sack, one hurry) and a batted pass. Overall, the defensive line accounted for eight of NU's 22 total STOP tackles.
LINEBACKERS
|Player
|Snaps
|Rush defense
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|Overall
|
JoJo Domann - Sr.
|
77
|
65.2
|
57.7
|
71.1
|
61.2
|
Luke Reimer - So.
|
73
|
59.8
|
84.2
|
54.4
|
62.8
|
Nick Henrich - RFr.
|
71
|
48.5
|
49.5
|
56.0
|
48.7
|
Garrett Nelson - So.
|
66
|
73.9
|
54.5
|
59.3
|
66.0
|
Caleb Tannor - Jr.
|
56
|
56.6
|
-
|
54.1
|
54.9
|
Chris Kolarevic - Jr.
|
24
|
48.8
|
76.1
|
59.4
|
42.2
|
Pheldarius Payne - Jr.
|
14
|
62.7
|
74.6
|
53.7
|
58.4
|
Damian Jackson - Jr.
|
1
|
60.0
|
-
|
-
|
60.0
HOL Take: Nebraska's linebackers accounted for 44 of the team's 89 tackles against Michigan, including a combined 27 from Nick Henrich (15) and Luke Reimer (12). However, Henrich was also credited with three missed tackles, and the unit also gave up completions on 12 of 15 targets for 103 of UM's 255 passing yards. Caleb Tannor (3) and Garrett Nelson (2) accounted for five of the Huskers' six quarterback hurries.
SECONDARY
|Player
|Snaps
|Run defense
|Tackling
|Coverage
|Overall
|
Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr.
|
82
|
71.8
|
68.8
|
75.8
|
76.2
|
Quinton Newsome - So.
|
81
|
68.5
|
60.9
|
55.5
|
57.9
|
Deontai Williams - Sr.
|
81
|
38.0
|
27.7
|
44.3
|
41.4
|
Marquel Dismuke - Sr.
|
69
|
71.3
|
74.3
|
67.5
|
69.1
|
Myles Farmer - RFr.
|
18
|
50.8
|
74.3
|
63.9
|
57.1
|
Braxton Clark - So.
|
2
|
60.5
|
-
|
-
|
62.4
HOL Take: What most of us saw during the game with Cam Taylor-Britt's performance translated into his final grades, as his 76.2 defensive grade was by far the highest on the team. Along with his 11 tackles, Taylor-Britt also had a QB hit, two STOP tackles, three pass breakups, and allowed just two completions for 14 yards on a team-high eight targets. Deontai Williams had one of the biggest defensive plays of the night with his interception, but he otherwise struggled. Williams was listed with a team-high five missed tackles and allowed five catches on seven targets for 122 yards.