PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Michigan

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Michigan, courtesy of PFF.

The Nebraska defense held Michigan scoreless in the first quarter and has allowed just seven points in the first quarter of four home games this season. The Huskers have allowed just 16 first-quarter points overall in seven games. (Getty Images)

DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive line grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Pass rush Overall Ben Stille - Sr. 57 74.4 72.6 58.6 69.4 Ty Robinson - RFr. 55 64.5 75.4 62.2 65.2 Damion Daniels - Jr. 51 65.4 74.5 55.3 58.5 Deontre Thomas - Sr. 39 74.1 46.7 57.9 69.5 Casey Rogers - So 7 60.0 - 64.2 65.3

HOL Take: Saturday night was a big step forward for Ty Robinson, whose grades had really struggled this season. The most significant jump came with his tackling, as he was charted with three STOP tackles while also recording two quarterback pressures (one sack, one hurry) and a batted pass. Overall, the defensive line accounted for eight of NU's 22 total STOP tackles.

Linebacker Nick Henrich had a career-high 15 tackles in the game, passing his previous high of 12 tackles at Rutgers last season. It was Henrich’s second double-figure tackle game of 2021 (11 at Illinois). (USA Today)

LINEBACKERS

Linebacker grade out Player Snaps Rush defense Tackling Pass rush Overall JoJo Domann - Sr. 77 65.2 57.7 71.1 61.2 Luke Reimer - So. 73 59.8 84.2 54.4 62.8 Nick Henrich - RFr. 71 48.5 49.5 56.0 48.7 Garrett Nelson - So. 66 73.9 54.5 59.3 66.0 Caleb Tannor - Jr. 56 56.6 - 54.1 54.9 Chris Kolarevic - Jr. 24 48.8 76.1 59.4 42.2 Pheldarius Payne - Jr. 14 62.7 74.6 53.7 58.4 Damian Jackson - Jr. 1 60.0 - - 60.0

HOL Take: Nebraska's linebackers accounted for 44 of the team's 89 tackles against Michigan, including a combined 27 from Nick Henrich (15) and Luke Reimer (12). However, Henrich was also credited with three missed tackles, and the unit also gave up completions on 12 of 15 targets for 103 of UM's 255 passing yards. Caleb Tannor (3) and Garrett Nelson (2) accounted for five of the Huskers' six quarterback hurries.

Safety Deontai Williams intercepted a third-quarter pass to set up a Nebraska touchdown. It was Williams’ third interception of the season and the fifth interception of his career. Williams has two of his five career interceptions against Michigan. (Getty Images)

SECONDARY

Secondary grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Coverage Overall Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr. 82 71.8 68.8 75.8 76.2 Quinton Newsome - So. 81 68.5 60.9 55.5 57.9 Deontai Williams - Sr. 81 38.0 27.7 44.3 41.4 Marquel Dismuke - Sr. 69 71.3 74.3 67.5 69.1 Myles Farmer - RFr. 18 50.8 74.3 63.9 57.1 Braxton Clark - So. 2 60.5 - - 62.4