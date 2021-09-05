PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Fordham

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Fordham, courtesy of PFF.

Safety Deontai Williams had two interceptions in Nebraska's win over Fordham. (Associated Press)

DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive line grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Pass rush Overall Ty Robinson - RFr. 26 66.4 72.2 58.3 64.0 Ben Stille - Sr. 24 56.2 - 63.5 60.8 Damion Daniels - Jr. 20 51.9 70.2 55.8 51.1 Deontre Thomas - Sr. 19 63.0 - 56.5 61.0 Jordon Riley - Jr. 13 74.0 44.6 57.4 73.2 Nash Hutmacher - Fr. 7 62.5 - 58.3 62.0 Tate Wildeman - So. 7 61.1 - 57.1 59.6 Marquis Black - Fr. 4 65.8 - 59.9 69.0 Chris Walker - Jr. 4 61.8 69.7 - 69.2 Ru'Quan Buckley - Fr. 1 61.1 70.2 - 69.5 Jailen Weaver - Fr. 1 61.8 69.7 - 69.2

HOL Take: Nebraska only recorded one sack against Fordham, and that was by cornerback Quinton Newsome. However, the defensive line was still able to create a solid pass rush. Ty Robinson (3) and Ben Stille (2) combined for five total pressures and the d-line had six of NU's 11 pressures on the day. After playing just five guys last week at Illinois, the Huskers got a whopping 11 defensive linemen on the field on Saturday.

Outside linebacker JoJo Domann hauled in his first-career interception on Saturday. (USA Today)

LINEBACKER

Linebacker grade out Player Snaps Rush defense Tackling Pass rush Overall JoJo Domann - Sr. 40 69.9 78.3 60.0 69.3 Luke Reimer - So.

35 63.5 37.7 62.1 64.8 Caleb Tannor - Jr.

34 55.1 72.2 59.8 52.6 Nick Henrich - RFr.

33 71.3 80.0 54.4 58.0 Garrett Nelson - So. 31 59.2 73.9 60.7 60.7 Chris Kolarevic - Jr. 24 73.1 77.2 59.2 82.8 Pheldarius Payne - Jr. 18 62.3 74.8 64.2 66.9 Jimari Butler - Fr. 12 61.6 - 56.3 59.9 Isaac Gifford - Fr. 10 60.4 - - 63.6 Garrett Snodgrass - RFr. 10 53.7 - - 57.6 Eteva Mauga-Clements - Jr. 9 76.0 79.3 - 76.8 Damian Jackson - Jr. 9 60.5 71.5 56.0 68.4 Blaise Gunnerson - Fr. 5 60.0 - 59.5 59.4 Javin Wright - Fr. 5 68.9 73.4 - 68.3 Jackson Hannah - RFr. 5 72.8 78.2 - 75.6

HOL Take: Nebraska got a whopping 15 linebackers into the game against Fordham, and several players shined in their opportunities. After playing just 15 snaps at Illinois, Chris Kolarevic saw 24 snaps on Saturday and ended up as NU's highest-graded linebacker (82.6) with three tackles and two STOP tackles. His coverage grade of 78.6 was the second-highest on the team behind only Deontai Williams. Luke Reimer had four tackles (3 STOP) but was also credited with two missed tackles.

Cornerback Quinton Newsome tied for the team high with five tackles in the win. (USA Today)

SECONDARY

Secondary grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Coverage Overall Quinton Newsome - So.

43 46.0 78.3 64.6 63.0 Deontai Williams - Sr. 40 80.7 82.4 80.3 83.6 Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr. 36 61.1 76.2 62.8 62.7 Marquel Dismuke - Sr. 31 48.8 28.9 36.9 36.9 Myles Farmer - RFr. 21 60.5 74.3 66.7 66.5 Braxton Clark - So. 13 60.1 - 64.3 64.8 Marques Buford Jr. - Fr. 10 60.0 - 63.2 63.9 Noa Pola-Gates - RFr. 10 60.0 - 62.5 62.7 Koby Bretz - Fr. 5 60.0 - 60.0 49.7 Phalen Sanford - So. 5 63.1 76.4 60.0 63.7 Tyreke Johnson - So. 5 60.0 - 60.0 61.3 Tamon Lynum - Fr. 4 60.0 - 60.0 61.1 Nadab Joseph - So. 4 60.0 - 60.0 61.3 Lane McCallum - Jr. 4 60.0 22.2 48.8 50.7 Ashton Hausmann - Fr. 1 60.0 - - 60.0