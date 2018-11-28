PFF: Comparing Nebraska's offensive numbers in 2017 vs. 2018
We take a look back at some key offensive numbers for Nebraska from the 2018 season with Pro Football Focus College and compare the production to 2017.
TOTAL OFFENSIVE PLAYS/PLAYERS USED
Total offensive plays
|Year
|Run plays
|Pass plays
|Total plays
|
2017
|
334
|
517
|
851
|
2018
|
406
|
494
|
900
Total players used on offensive snaps
|Year
|Over 100 snaps
|Total players used
|
2017
|
22
|
32
|
2018
|
19
|
41
