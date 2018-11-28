Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-28 09:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF: Comparing Nebraska's offensive numbers in 2017 vs. 2018

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline.com
@Sean_Callahan
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

We take a look back at some key offensive numbers for Nebraska from the 2018 season with Pro Football Focus College and compare the production to 2017.

Zk2judwxotrynf6zkbky
Getty Images

TOTAL OFFENSIVE PLAYS/PLAYERS USED

Total offensive plays
Year Run plays Pass plays Total plays

2017

334

517

851

2018

406

494

900
Total players used on offensive snaps
Year Over 100 snaps Total players used 

2017

22

32

2018

19

41
Note: Kicker, punters, holders and long snappers were not included.
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}