Penn State middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord transferring to Nebraska

Former Penn State middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord announced that she is transferring to Nebraska for her last season of eligibility. Hord is one of the top middle blocker transfers in the country.

Hord played four seasons at Penn State and is a three-time AVCA All-American: first-team in 2019, third-team in 2020 and second-team in 2021. She has earned four All-Big Ten awards, earning first-team honors in three consecutive seasons and a second-team honor as a freshman in 2018.

In the 2021 season, the 6-foot-4 senior from Lexington, Kentucky had 345 kills and hit .394 and 165 blocks. Hord had the third-highest hitting percentage in the Big Ten and the third-most blocks per set with 1.40.

Hord was reported to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 12. Penn State Head Coach Russ Rose announced he was retiring after 43 years and seven national championships.

Hord helped the Nittany Lions reach the Regional Final in the 2018 and 2019 NCAA tournaments. Penn State fell short in the 2020 semifinal and lost to Pitt in the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

The graduate transfer was spotted at Nebraska's women's basketball game on Jan. 27 with the Husker volleyball team. Head Coach John Cook was also reportedly at the game.

