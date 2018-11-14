Nebraska faced its first real test of the season on Wednesday night when Seton Hall came to town as part of the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games series.

There were a handful of rough patches along the way, but the Huskers ended up passing with flying colors in an 80-57 victory.

Senior guard James Palmer Jr. started the game missing his first eight shots but rallied to drop a game-high 29 points while shooting 7-of-12 after his first make.

The Pirates (1-1) cut a six-point halftime deficit down to two with just under 14 minutes to play, but after a technical foul on head coach Tim Miles, the Huskers responded by out-scoring SHU 36-15 the rest of the way.

“I said on the pre-game stuff with radio and TV that I thought we’d play better as the game went on, and we did,” Miles said. “I thought what was evident was you saw Palmer make big shots and big plays; (Isaac) Copeland made big shots; Glynn (Watson) hit a big three; Nana (Akenten) hit a great pull-up that were really important plays, all of them.”

It wasn’t an ideal start for Nebraska, as Palmer couldn’t get anything going on offense and junior forward Isaiah Roby picked up two quick fouls in the first 5:20 of play.

But the Huskers were able to get through it with the help of Glynn Watson. The senior guard knocked down a 3-pointer with 14:26 left to spark a 12-3 NU run that eventually turned into a 20-10 lead.

Palmer finally got on the board with a three at the 3:48 mark, and he followed that by scoring nine points in less than a minute and a half to give Nebraska its biggest lead of the half at 31-22.

The Huskers would go into halftime with a 33-27 advantage despite shooting just 27.8 percent from the field. The main reason why was because of NU’s defense, which held the Pirates without a 3-pointer (0-of-6) and forced eight turnovers.

Nebraska appeared to take a 47-38 lead after a 3-pointer by Palmer with 13:44 left in the second half, but Roby was called for his fourth foul to negate the shot. Miles was then hit with a technical for arguing the call, and the series of events ended up resulting in a seven-point swing in favor of Seton Hall that cut the lead to 44-42.

But Palmer immediately answered with a 3-pointer and Watson found sophomore guard Thomas Allen with a no-look pass to the corner for another trey to push the lead back up to 53-44 with 11:26 to go.

“That was really a test for us,” senior forward Isaac Copeland said. “We hadn’t really experienced anything like that in the first two games. I think we really stayed together and made a push after that.”

Nebraska wouldn’t look back from there, as it eventually led by as many as 25 before settling on an 80-57 final. The Huskers ended up shooting 59.3 percent from the field in the second half and had 15 assists on 26 makes on the night. Guard Myles Powell led SHU with 24 points.

Copeland finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Watson had 14 points and eight assists.

Nebraska will hit the road for the first time next week when it travels to Kansas City, Mo., for the Hall of Fame Classic, where the Huskers will take on Missouri State on Monday night and then the winner of Texas Tech/USC on Tuesday.

“I thought the kids did a really nice job, and they should gain some confidence from this,” Miles said. “Now we’ve got a new challenge in front of us: quality teams going down to Kansas City, and we’ll need to win there, too.”