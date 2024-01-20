We are in the final stages of the 2024 recruiting class. In just a few weeks we will put a bow on this class after the traditional National Signing Day on Feb. 7. Let’s take a look at some key storylines in the Pac-12 for the Late Signing Period, the final signing day for the conference in football. THIS SERIES: Biggest Big Ten storylines to follow for the Late Signing Period | Big 12 storylines | SEC storylines | ACC storylines

Bair’s final decision

Gatlin Bair (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Four-star receiver Gatlin Bair was committed to Boise State and it looked like the Broncos were going to get one of the biggest steals in this recruiting class. But then coach Andy Avalos got fired and despite position coach Matt Miller staying on staff, Bair has moved on. It’s now down to Michigan and Oregon for the Burley, Idaho, standout. The Wolverines have been considered the big-time favorite for Bair but he’s delayed his decision this long because he’s uncertain of coach Jim Harbaugh’s future and the NCAA penalties (if there are any) from the sign-stealing allegations. Oregon continues to recruit Bair really hard and so the Ducks cannot be counted out by any means but those decisions at Michigan cannot come fast enough as Bair figures everything out.

*****

What’s next for Sayin?

Julian Sayin

This was not a storyline until Friday morning when five-star quarterback Julian Sayin announced he would leave Alabama and enter the transfer portal following the retirement of coach Nick Saban and the hiring of Kalen DeBoer from Washington. Through the latter stages of his recruitment, the former Carlsbad, Calif., standout was focused on SEC schools with Alabama, LSU and Georgia among his frontrunners. Ohio State has been mentioned by some early here but USC might be gaining some interest as well. With Caleb Williams off to the NFL and former five-star Malachi Nelson transferring to Boise State, there is a more open situation with the Trojans than some other top schools. Plus, Sayin would be playing in his backyard and for a QB guru coach in Lincoln Riley.

*****

Arizona prospects have decisions to make

Three main prospects from the state of Arizona have big decisions to make – ones that were not expected even weeks ago. With DeBoer leaving Washington for Alabama, four-star defensive end Keona Wilhite got out of his NLI to the Huskies and he’s visiting Michigan State and Nebraska in the coming days. Three-star defensive end Noah Carter (who could see a bump in the final rankings release after an impressive showing at the All-American Bowl) is not counting out the Huskies but about a dozen other schools have already reached out. And now four-star quarterback Demond Williams, one of the top dual-threat QBs in the entire class, has entered the transfer portal after coach Jedd Fisch high-tailed it out of Tucson to take the Washington job. Williams is “open to everybody” again in his recruitment and a whole lot of schools should be engaging over the weekend.

*****

A watchful eye on Arizona stars

Noah Fifita (Rick Bowmer | Associated Press)