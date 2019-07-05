Opportunity to walk-on at Nebraska means world to Trevino
Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast offensive lineman Xavier Trevino has been in Lincoln for two weekends in June. The last weekend was for a recruiting visit which ended with the 6-foot-1 and 291-pound linem...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news