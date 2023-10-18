If you’re a fan of Nebraska football, it doesn’t matter if you’re a die hard or a casual, you have an opinion on the Huskers’ offensive line.

Based on message board anger, battles in the mean streets of Twitter and anywhere else you can vent frustration, the data shows that your opinion is probably not a positive one about that position’s overall performance over the last two years.

After some massive struggles a season ago, though, the unit has shown overall improvement and growth in 2023 during the second year under Donovan Raiola and first season under the Raiola and Matt Rhule tandem.